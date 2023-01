Hey guys, Just a quick question i'm hoping someone may know the answer too. I have an '88 convertible, and I've swapped out the rear interior quarter panels to the newer 90-93 style. I know the 87-89 boot cover will probably not work because of the new quarter trims's, but I'm wondering if the 90-93 convertible top boot will work?? if anyone has done this please let me know your findings!



Thanks