Convertible top boot

Looking for info on the boot covers used during the SN95 run. I believe there are two styles, possible 3. Still researching this, but long story short I purchased what I believe is the correct cover, but I don't think it is now.I think there was a 94-00 cover, which looked something like this. It's a little more rigid and has two pairs of clips near the front area.I believe the 2000-2004 covers look like this, using a single snap in the front that attaches to the interior quarter trim plasticI think the materials may have changed a bit, with the 03/04 cobras getting cover that closely matched their top material.My question is, are these tops standard when you purchase a convertible, or is it an option? Reason I ask is because if the 2000-2004 boots use the snap method to secure it, my panels don't have the required snaps. Looking at the designs of the two boots, the later one seems more flimsy, only being secured by the part that tucks behind the rear seat, and the two snaps. The earlier one seems to have more tabs to help secure it.My boot is off a 2001 cobra, and i'm on the fence if i want to install the required snap studs into my panels, or sell it and track down a 94-00 boot with the more secure method?Can anyone with the later boot comment on how it secures and how sturdy it is at 70MPH? I know these boots can be a PITA but my headliner is getting sunfaded up near the header and I'd rather cover up the parchment top when it's down, as the black boot looks nicer than the parchment top IMHO.