Cooling Fan Not Working

I have a 2006 V6. It recently has been overheating. The cooling fan doesn't appear to be turning on. I've tried turning the AC on max but the fan still doesn't turn on. I don't think it's an issue of a burnt wire.I've inspected the fan plug and resistor and there are no signs of burning. I've also looked under the fuse box and see no signs of burning either at the pin receptacle or the wire underneath.There is power to the high speed relay from both fuses (pins 87 (40A) and 86 (15A fuse)); and the output wire (pin 30) shows no resistance (no OL) between the pin and the plug. BUT when the AC is on high and the PCM should be establishing a ground at pin 85, no ground seems to exist, as evidenced by a test light giving NO light between the positive battery post and pin 85 AND when I test between pins 85 and 86 (which I believe is necessary to trigger the relay). I do however get a light between pins 87 and 30. I'm guessing if I hard-wired 87 and 30 the fan would run? So, my assumption is that the relay isn't being activated. The wiring, at least in the pictures, seems OK. What else could it be? Am I mistaken on how this should work? Am I missing something? Thanks for any advice.