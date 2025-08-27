AC Compressor Power & Contour Fans

I installed some Contour Fans with the LMR bracket kit and a Delta Current Control 2SPA Fan Controller on my Fox. Fans are kicking on as they should when it reached temp. However, when I turn the AC on the fans are supposed to turn on at low speed and they do not. I double checked my wiring, and all looks good. I have the blue wire tied into the AC clutch 12V power wire.My system is low on refrigerant due to a leak so the AC clutch won't even kick on. Would that be the issue why the fans don't turn on when AC is turned on? I would think that regardless, it would still get power and turn the fans on. Is there a way that I can check to make sure I'm getting proper power at the AC clutch plug?Here are the direction to the fan controller I'm running.