AC Compressor Power & Contour Fans

F

Fri Guy

15 Year Member
May 10, 2007
409
238
63
#1
I installed some Contour Fans with the LMR bracket kit and a Delta Current Control 2SPA Fan Controller on my Fox. Fans are kicking on as they should when it reached temp. However, when I turn the AC on the fans are supposed to turn on at low speed and they do not. I double checked my wiring, and all looks good. I have the blue wire tied into the AC clutch 12V power wire.

My system is low on refrigerant due to a leak so the AC clutch won't even kick on. Would that be the issue why the fans don't turn on when AC is turned on? I would think that regardless, it would still get power and turn the fans on. Is there a way that I can check to make sure I'm getting proper power at the AC clutch plug?

Here are the direction to the fan controller I'm running.

http://www.dccontrol.com/2spa.pdf
 

  • Sponsors (?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

S
Resolved Electric fans
Replies
5
Views
137
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
AeroCoupe
AeroCoupe
thinkfaster
82 Gen 1 Coyote Swap AC Questions...
Replies
1
Views
46
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
thinkfaster
thinkfaster
V
Cooling fan low speed not turning on
Replies
2
Views
271
1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
vman
V
G
2005 Mustang GT AC cycling on and off every minute
Replies
0
Views
59
2005 - 2009 Specific Tech
GeorgeSwadling
G
TIGGER
Electrical AC relay location on 86?
Replies
1
Views
29
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
AeroCoupe
AeroCoupe
Top Bottom
Forums
Menu