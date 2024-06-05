cooling fan questions

Jun 13, 2001
so I began to swap out radiators on my 95 gt and realized my cooling fan was wobbling. it worked fine. I pulled the nut off it to investigate and like the impatient moron I am, I completely forgot the nut holding it down was reverse thread and stripped it and the motor shaft. In the end it was one of the mounting points that had come loose. oh well.

the fan motors I have found all seem to be the ones that attach with a clip. I guess I have the late 95 one...or per rock auto, build date after 1/95 lol.

from what I'm reading online, v6 fans are only high speed. 5.0 fans are low/hi.

but yet the LMR replacement fan, says its a one size fits all but never mentions about it being two speed or single speed.

I guess the root of my question is this. my brother has a 96 v6 and he has a spare fan. can I use it? I dont care if its on hi speed all the time but my thinking is that the pin out will be different and it wont kick on until I'm almost overheated or have the a/c on. or is it wired such that the single speed is where the low speed would be on the gt cars so all is well with the world?
 

