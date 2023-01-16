So looking here
https://lmr.com/products/79-93-fox-body-mustang-spark-plug-gap-specs
It shows that the correct gap for my car (completely stock) is .054
So that's what I set the gap to... BUT... then I realized the plug I was using is NOT the "ASF-42" since you pretty much can't find that plug anymore.
The one I installed was "ASF-42CA."
So I'm wondering if the gap is too large on the plug since it's not the same plug?
Or is .054 correct?
Car seems to be running correctly, but the gap on the plugs I pulled out was more like .045 or something (the dealer did the plugs last not me).
Thanks for any help!
