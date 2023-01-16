So looking hereIt shows that the correct gap for my car (completely stock) is .054So that's what I set the gap to... BUT... then I realized the plug I was using is NOT the "ASF-42" since you pretty much can't find that plug anymore.The one I installed was "ASF-42CA."So I'm wondering if the gap is too large on the plug since it's not the same plug?Or is .054 correct?Car seems to be running correctly, but the gap on the plugs I pulled out was more like .045 or something (the dealer did the plugs last not me).Thanks for any help!