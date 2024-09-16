Hello everyone. I'm new to StangNet, so I hope I can find a solution to my driving issue.



I have a stock 1987 GT convertible Automatic 5.0 (speed density) car. I've owned it for more than 12 years with my fair share of ups and downs and I love this car.



It has 66-67,000 original miles on the clock and I'm having an acceleration issue. It seems to stumble (maybe misfire?) On moderate acceleration right around the 1500-1800 rpm range.

It does this when the engine is cold or warmed up. If I get on it, the rpms will drop up and down just slightly, Then she will smooth out.



Recently a New distributor, cap, rotor, motorcraft TFI module, plug wires, motorcraft copper spark plugs (gapped .054), Ignition coil, 3G Alternator, starter + starter solenoid, IAC, TPS (set to under 1 volt , about 0.72 volts. WOT is 4.25 volts)

EGR valve w/ EGR position sensor, PCV valve + grommet at rear of engine, ACT sensor, ECT sensor (coolant temp sensor), NTK oxygen sensors (no catalytic converters), fuel tank, fuel pump, fuel pump relay and filter.



Checked for vacuum leaks with a smoke machine and didn't find any leaks.



Idles good at around 750 rpm in drive. Idle is close to 900 rpm in park.

Timing is set to 10° TDC and it was set when the mechanic installed the new distributor, IAC and TPS.







It seems to have good fuel pressure when I checked it last. It does this almost every time I drive it now. If I'm steady on the gas, it's less likely to do it. And I've noticed it will stumble a bit more if I'm giving it more gas driving up a hill or inclined road.



Any ideas on where I should go next?

FPR ? Injectors? Transmission ? Lol