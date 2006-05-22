Cranks OK, but No Start Checklist for Fuel Injected Mustangs

Yes, I had done the noid light check before with positive results. I just tried again with no results. In fact, something interesting happened. Yesterday, I used starting fluid, but nothing happened. When I hooked up the noid light to the injector wire and moved the distributor back and forth to see if the light came on, there was a huge pop out of the TB--must have been the starter fluid igniting.



Is the culprit the black and white connectors?



But even if the injectors are not firing, wouldn't the starting fluid do something?



Let me describe again the behavior before the no start condition. It would start right up, then sometimes die. I would start it again and the engine would speed up, the engine light come on, then go off, the engine would revert back to a more or less normal idle. Then if I drove it right away, the TB would pop a couple of times, then run strong--you know, that positive feeling on acceleration. However, as it warmed up it didn't run as positive. In fact, I got beat by a Camero!



The only thing I have done since the no start, is to install a new Mallory distributor. I checked to be sure the number 1 piston was up when the rotor was pointed to the number one wire. My timing light indicates correct timing.