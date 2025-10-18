Did I fry something messing with my ignition?

New member here - on a mission.
'87GT
Was attempting to tap into the ignition coil for a tach signal.
I think i may have shorted something out (stupidly).
Here's where I'm at and what I know:
-Crank, no spark, no injector pulse
-12V at coil connector + (key in run), 8.8V (cranking)
-12V at coil connector - (key in run), 8.8V (cranking), no voltage change, test light does not flicker
-12V at injector harness + (key in run)
-fuel pump primes when key on
T.F.I. module
Module bench tests OK
Put a new one in for good measure (and faint hope).
-12V at power in (key in run)
-2.26V at start signal in (key in run), 1.7V (cranking)
-12V at coil negative (key OFF) - not a typo, .22V (key in run) - not a typo, same to nothing when cranking ... WTF
-12V at ignition ground (key in run), 8.8V (cranking)
-8.8V at PIP (key OFF), .65V (key in run), no change when cranking ... WTF
I don't even know how to interpret what I am seeing here.
Can anyone out there make any sense of this?
What do I even look at next?
