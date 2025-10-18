Did I fry something messing with my ignition?

8

85gtCOBRA

Member
Oct 18, 2025
2
1
13
Canada
#1
New member here - on a mission.

'87GT

Was attempting to tap into the ignition coil for a tach signal.
I think i may have shorted something out (stupidly).

Here's where I'm at and what I know:

-Crank, no spark, no injector pulse

-12V at coil connector + (key in run), 8.8V (cranking)
-12V at coil connector - (key in run), 8.8V (cranking), no voltage change, test light does not flicker

-12V at injector harness + (key in run)

-fuel pump primes when key on

T.F.I. module

Module bench tests OK
Put a new one in for good measure (and faint hope).

-12V at power in (key in run)
-2.26V at start signal in :O_o: (key in run), 1.7V (cranking)
-12V at coil negative (key OFF) - not a typo, .22V (key in run) - not a typo, same to nothing when cranking ... WTF
-12V at ignition ground (key in run), 8.8V (cranking)
-8.8V at PIP (key OFF), .65V (key in run), no change when cranking ... WTF

I don't even know how to interpret what I am seeing here.

Can anyone out there make any sense of this?
What do I even look at next?
 
Last edited:

  • Sponsors (?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

G
Resolved Please help! (starting issue)
Replies
7
Views
265
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
Ghoste
G
F
1986 mustang no start
Replies
4
Views
103
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
foxyjamss221
F
FordFanatic1894
Engine 1994 5.0 refuses to idle
Replies
14
Views
219
1994 - 1995 Specific Tech
General karthief
General karthief
9
1995 5.0 just cranks
Replies
1
Views
167
1994 - 1995 Specific Tech
AeroCoupe
AeroCoupe
mustangmike6996
1987 Mustang GT Mass Air Conversion Help
Replies
21
Views
645
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
mustangmike6996
mustangmike6996
Top Bottom
Forums
Menu