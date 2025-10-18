Did I fry something messing with my ignition?

WTF

New member here - on a mission.'87GTWas attempting to tap into the ignition coil for a tach signal.I think i may have shorted something out (stupidly).Here's where I'm at and what I know:-Crank, no spark, no injector pulse-12V at coil connector + (key in run), 8.8V (cranking)-12V at coil connector - (key in run), 8.8V (cranking), no voltage change, test light does not flicker-12V at injector harness + (key in run)-fuel pump primes when key onT.F.I. moduleModule bench tests OKPut a new one in for good measure (and faint hope).-12V at power in (key in run)-2.26V at start signal in(key in run), 1.7V (cranking)-12V at coil negative (key OFF) - not a typo, .22V (key in run) - not a typo, same to nothing when cranking ...