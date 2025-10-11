Crankshaft/Camshaft codes

rockinstang11
Hey guys, I have a 2011 Mustang GT that recently bought. The check engine light came on with a P0012 and P0017 codes.
I'm needing help finding the problem. I've checked the oil and it's full and clean. I've tested the vvt solenoids and they read 8.4 ohms, and I tested the connectors going to them and they have 11.5 volts. I haven't tested anything else yet. Is this a common problem? It has 155,000 miles on it. The engine is all stock.
