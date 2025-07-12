Electrical Diagrams

Nov 9, 2023
Anyone know where to find a wiring diagram for a 93 5.0 GT? Specially for the wires running along the drivers side floorboard and under drivers seat.

Car sat for 13 years and mice moved in, just pulled the carpet out and found some chewed wires and a thick ground but no clue where it goes to.
 

ebay.us

11 x 17 COLOR Wiring Diagram for Ford 1993 Mustang (Fox Body) US Spec 16 pgs | eBay

Make & Model: Ford Mustang (Fox Body Style). YOU WILL GET A DIAGRAM - NO MATTER WHAT. Prospero's Wiring Diagrams presents 11 x 17 - Bigger than other wiring diagrams. The Quick and Dirty on Our Wiring Diagrams.
ebay.us

This is a full package consisting of all the wiring which is nice to have and worth it. However, If your just looking for the driver side floor board wires as you described then maybe someone can provide that and save the cost of buying a full set. Just putting this out there if you were interested in an entire package.
 
Any one help with my headlight harness, connector C108 in a 1993 Notch. I have all wires traced out to associated destinations except for one wire (See Attached Picture). Red wire, yellow tracer, i have the 93 Electrical and Vacuum Troubleshooting manual, but i have found this text only helps if you know what the circuit is. For example if i know the circuit belongs to left head light, i can go to the headlight chapter and follow the schematic no problem. However, like this i have no idea what this wire does and goes to, all i know is its pinned into C108. i have not been able to figure out how to work backwards from the connector side of a harness if that makes any sense. Any help with figuring this wire out, and or helping me properly use this manual to be able to solve these unknowns myself in the future would be greatly appreciated! its obviously been very poorly tampered with by previous owners, which is why i have gone through the whole chassis harness to correct any potential fire hazards. I will be going stand alone engine management.
 

notch1993 said:
i forgot to mention, i believe its switched 12V from ignition key, just dont know what it connects to.
 
