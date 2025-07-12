Any one help with my headlight harness, connector C108 in a 1993 Notch. I have all wires traced out to associated destinations except for one wire (See Attached Picture). Red wire, yellow tracer, i have the 93 Electrical and Vacuum Troubleshooting manual, but i have found this text only helps if you know what the circuit is. For example if i know the circuit belongs to left head light, i can go to the headlight chapter and follow the schematic no problem. However, like this i have no idea what this wire does and goes to, all i know is its pinned into C108. i have not been able to figure out how to work backwards from the connector side of a harness if that makes any sense. Any help with figuring this wire out, and or helping me properly use this manual to be able to solve these unknowns myself in the future would be greatly appreciated! its obviously been very poorly tampered with by previous owners, which is why i have gone through the whole chassis harness to correct any potential fire hazards. I will be going stand alone engine management.