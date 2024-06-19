Did an auto reset procedure earlier, few questions

​











Did an auto reset procedure a few minutes ago, a few questionsSo I probed the TPS wires and got I believe it was .3 or .03,.8 or 08,In the middle one was .98Am I supposed to get five volts with the key switched on on one of those wires?The only thing I've done over the past few days is tried another used IAC that I have which is still on the car, today I put the distributor from the '94 Cobra engine in just a try as it looked a whole lot better than my 26-year-old distributor that I had from the other car to this one that the PIP was changed a few times over the years.Another thing that I notice is the the situation is not air conditioner related as I thought it was in the AC making the car run warmer and therefore affecting the issue when I go to start it back after cutting it off. It will start up every time but it's almost like it's a week or startup and it seems like it's a flooded situation getting too much fuel or not enough air.I did not notice any negatives from putting on the other IAC matter of fact I remember after putting it on I believe I tested a few times with the car running and unplugged it to see if it would die and it did. Now today with the distributor I didn't notice any negatives of putting that distributor on as well and took the car on the drive to see if the problems would stop. I did notice before the idle reset procedure or during rather, when I unplugged the IAC to do the reset procedure the car did not cut off it of course the idle changed and it idled down lesser and it sounded almost like it wanted to cut off but it never cut off.Anyway I went ahead and bumped the idle up a little bit with the screw and the nut as I did not have to touch the bleed screw and then check the TPS voltage which was at 1.05 and I adjusted it to 97.Unplugged the negative battery cable and going on my 40 minute walk right now and we'll probably drive it when I get home or either drive it to work tomorrow and see how it does. It almost sounds like it could use definitely a little more idle and the situations of when it wants to cut off so we'll see if that fixes the problem or if unplugging that auto air and it did not cut off earlier means that the IAC is bad??The crazy thing is the car just runs so good and strong and it actually feels like with that distributor it runs a little more maybe attached stronger going through the RPMs a little smoother and I do and I wasn't even getting on it on that drive today testing out to see if it was cuz I had to get some gas so I wasn't trying to kill it until I drove 15 miles and filled it up.So basically the five reference question and the IAC not making the car cut off