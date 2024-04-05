Difference in 2003 Mustang Convertibles

  • Sponsors (?)


#2
Options packages. Generally the Deluxe was the base model and the Premium was pretty well loaded.

This was available from 2001-2004. What came in the standard features did change somewhat by year but for the most part the premiums got leather, abs/tc, Mach 460 and better wheels as a standard feature.

Deluxe cars got cloth, base radio, no abs but those things could be ordered as individual options. The only thing you couldn’t upgrade was wheels.


so for the GT deluxe, for 2001-2004 you got the painted 5-star 17” wheels, and the 01-04 GT premiums got the bullitt wheels. The 03/04 also had a bright wheel option that was not available for the deluxe I believe.

Unsure if the VIN will tell you. I have the window sticker of the ‘03 GT premium I bought new and can take a peek to see if it says Premium on it.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

C
Air conditioning question
Replies
1
Views
595
1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
Shuttleman83
S
V
For sale as is
Replies
2
Views
217
What is it Worth?!?!?
Noobz347
Noobz347
M
2003 mustang v6 rim fitment
Replies
4
Views
764
1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
caliber92
caliber92
D
Help! Engine pinging only 140,000 miles
Replies
1
Views
544
1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
Bullitt347
Bullitt347
J
Resolved Rear speaker grille repair
Replies
8
Views
1K
1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
Mustang5L5
Mustang5L5
Top Bottom
Back
New
Hot
Menu