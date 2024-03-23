For sale as is

VirgoZombie1973
I have a 2003 ford mustang base model I am looking to sell as is. It needs tires...a front passenger lower ball joint...it needs an exhaust system...it needs an exhaust manifold replaced...the front bumper is partially attached due to a flatbed incident...I replaced the battery a little over a year ago. It starts every time...the body is pretty solid...very little rust at all.
How much do you think I can get for it as is
