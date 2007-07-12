Distributorless Ignition System thoughts

answer me this and i'll help you out.



Which way do you want to go



Explorer/96-98 GT Coil Packs and still have plug wires



or go wild like me



And go Coil on Plug





Now you have 2 Ways of running this... You wanna stay OBD 1 or 2?



Theres alot of factors.. Ill give you the run down of my wifes car.. Its OBD1 running without an tuning software.



408W.. If you don't know, Ford never made a Cam Sync sensor for a 351W nor did they make a trigger wheel. What I did was took a 3.8L V6 99+ Cam Sync and removed the shaft and installed it into a Explorer Cam Sync 00+ 5.0L. There now you have a 351W Cam Sync.



Now we got that part down. Now you if staying OBD1 and stock Computer you will need a Iginition Module. For this you need an EDIS8 module you can get off of crown vics 93-96ish and t-birds 4.6Ls. For the Trigger wheel I bought a new Explorer Balancer and took my balancer to my machine shop and they pulled the Trigger wheel off and installed it onto the back of the 28oz balancer. They made a steel ring so they could press it onto the new balancer.



Wiring the fun part.. You can use the stock wiring and cut/hack and make it work. Or be an idiot like me with alot of time on his hands and make your own based off a OBD2 harness converted down to OBD1. Meaning changing the EEC connector. Still alot of wiring and repining but the 94-95 V6 already has the Iginition module connector built on. Now for an Injector harness i would recommend a 96-98 GT or 99-03 GT pending if using coil on plug or coil packs.



No matter which way you go it'll take time. I'm actually thinking of producing some cam syncs and wiring here soon if I get more time. Since I have it down to a science and no what to do.



My Opinion the Coil on Plug system is great. Loved how it idled and ran.. After driving it I will never go back to distributor ignition.. I'm going to be building another one for my 302 car this winter. For now going to run a distributor.



Danny



Any questions just ask.