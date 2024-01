Distributorless Ignition System thoughts

The Cam Sync Sensor is what drives the oil pump shaft.. Look at the 5.0L Explorers and Mountainers. They don't use distributors they run by cam sync and trigger wheel.. For BlackVert with the intake he posted. I would run the AEM with it. Because with the AEM you can delete the MAF and install a MAP sensor and go speed density. Going to Coil on Plug route is very expensive do to your looking anywhere to 45-90 a piece for a coil. times that by 8. Granted Accel and MSD both now make them so the prices are coming down but your still talking in the range of 400-500 bucks just for the coils. I recommend on a budget (who has one of those and drives a mustang) doing the dual coil pack setup like you find on the Explorer/Mountainer or 96-98 Mustangs. Down fall is you still have plug wires.The problem is no one makes a Balancer with the trigger wheel mounted like the explorer in 28oz imbalance. Now if your N/A staying that way you can have the rotating assembley done in 50oz and just run the explorer balancer. Also another piece needed from the Explorer will be the timing cover. Need it just so you can mount the VRS sensor.I've spent alot of time (years) working on this. I just need to get ahold of a few people to see if they can source me the harnesses to make them.I do want to mention something on my setup.. If you decide to keep the stock computer OBD1 you inginition either cop or the dual coils will be a waste spark setup. Meaning 2 cylinders fire at the same time. If you go OBD 2 and use a 99+ Computer then I would definatly say going COP do to it can fire each coil individualy. the 99+ system doesn't support the dual coil packs you would need to run a 96-98 GT Computer. And down the run you could always change and keep the OBD 2 96-98 Computer but just wire it up for a Waste Spark setup.DannyI want to post the link that got me thinking of even doing this. http://www.superstallions.com/tech/elect/edis/edis.shtml I would not recommend going to the OBD 2 setup if you have no way of tuning the EEC just because now you'll need to turn the rear O2 sensors off and some other little things here and there. Also pending the obd 2 computer year you have to tune for the return fuel system since 98+ is returnless..Its a big headache but once you sit down and figure it out its not to bad.