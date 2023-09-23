Do they ALL do that?

So, in a moment of weakness, I bought the SVE 70mm throttle body, spacer and fenderwell CAI from LMR last spring and just got around to installing it. Hindsight and research after the fact shows that whistling from CAI's is fairly common and is due to the IAC.



It doesn't whistle all the time, a slight whine if that at most throttle settings. But when it does whistle, I find it annoying as hell!



I see the fix is to smooth the IAC opening on the throttle body, is it worth it?



Is there any way to fix what I have besides taking a Dremel to it? Toying with just putting the stock airbox back in, minus the "honk box".



OR



Do I upgrade to a better system with a larger MAF but for stock injectors? I really don't plan on doing much to this car, except maybe changing the 2:73 rear end to a 3:31 and possibly a rear disc conversion keeping the four lugs (with an eye to the LMR gold mesh wheels as an upgrade to the turbines.) This is a time capsule cruiser with some upgrades, not outright speed machine.