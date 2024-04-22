gearhead77
Looking for input here:
I like the look of the gold mesh SVE wheels from LMR, so when they finally came back in stock, I bought them. However, in my mobile site ordering frenzy to buy them, I didn't read closely that I had added the staggered setup to my cart (17x9 rear, 17x8 front). My car is largely original and stock and I'm trying to keep it as close as I can. I finally got my car from storage and did a test fit and it's obvious there will be clearance issues. LMR is being finicky about doing an exchange for 17x8's and I'm sure that part of the reason is the wheels are no longer in stock and it took nearly a year for them to come back into stock last time.
So after searching here, these are my options:
- Run without quad shocks which seems about 50/50 on the difference it makes.
-Get the OEM style quad shock, which is thinner than the ones I have on there. Or removing the dust shield from the current quad.
- Get new control arms, eliminating the need for a quad shock (according to LMR, which would like to sell me more parts.)
I'm not entirely opposed to the last option, since doing the work required to replace the control arms would allow me to replace the 30 year old rear springs and associated bushings, which are in OK shape since the car only has 72k on it but still old. And of course, I could just do all the work and replace those bushings.
This car is a cruiser, I'm looking to keep at as close to original as possible, but I do enjoy driving it "spiritedly" on occasion. If upgraded control arms make it better, I'm fine with the upgrade.
Kids, make sure you read closely before clicking buy!
