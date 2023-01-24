Hey folks, I am working on a known to me (mom's car) 1987 LX 5.0. I noticed the armrests on the door do not have the chrome strip but I do not recall it ever having it. Hard to believe I never noticed it but shoot I am pushing 50 now. The door panels have been off and on several times over the years, perhaps they were lost. It is a stock 1987 LX 5.0 convertible with a sand beige interior. They never would have been intentionally removed. The car has always been in the care of me, my dad, or my mom.