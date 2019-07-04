Door Lock Actuator Replacement / Retrofit

Follow this link to fix your door lock actuator problems

You will need the Adobe Acrobat viewer which is also a free download – http://get.adobe.com/reader/

http://www.stangnet.com/mustang-forums/attachments/88290/

Stuck with door lock actuators that don't work and don't want to pay the $50+ for a new one? Tried the junkyard ones and found that they last six months and freeze up?

A new actuator for less than $8. Fix one side for $20, do both sides for only $28. I don't sell parts, I don’t make any money off of the upgrade, I just tell you how to do it cheaply and easily.

By the way, I am still using the same $4 actuators I bought in 2002 and this is the second Mustang I have installed them in! Beat that with your fancy replacements!
 
#2
@jrichker posted posted this response to door lock actuator issues pretty often.

The link was busted but is fixed now. Somebody give me a shout if they find the link broken again.

Just in-case, I am going to load the PDF again, to this post.



I am still looking for a previous @jrichker post/thread where he talks about rebuilding OEM actuators. If I'm remembering it correctly and I find it, I will post it here.

@FastDriver
 

