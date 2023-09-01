I'm aware of the jrichker's door lock actuator mod which seems like a more permanent solution, but I have a seized actuator I just took off of a friends car and figured I should cut it open and see how it works and thought I would document it since it was going to end up in the trash otherwise!I cut it along the bottom near the plug with a hacksaw and gently pried it open with a screwdriver which was apparentlyspot to cut it open. I then set it in a vise and pressed out the internals by setting the cut open end on one side at a slight angle then pressing against the top piece where your door lock hooks into (opposite of the connector). This pressed out surprisingly easily though I did have to gently grip the opposite end with a vise to finish pulling.Looks like there are 2 spring tensioned brushes coming in from the connector that contact the center winding assembly. Definitely water intrusion in the actuator from the buildup all around the internals, I was able to clean up most of it.After cleaning (QD Electronics cleaner and some brushes, and a screwdriver to gently scrape out the inside of the case where there was some debris magnetically attached).Still need to dig out the multimeter and check the winding, doubtful there is a spec for resistance but can at least find out if there's any sort of break.Anyone think this is worth trying to rebuild or just a waste of time? I have an LMR unit in my car at the moment and it's pretty weak so thought it could maybe be a fun project, not sure on the best way to reattach after cutting though! Suggestions and advice are welcome, also if it looks like I missed anything please let me know!