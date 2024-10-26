manicmechanic007 said: They sure as hell do get hot! (that's why they fail) (and why they are housed in an aluminum box with a heat sink)

Ford had us put a heat lamp on them for testing

I've been running one since 1980 myself on a Boss 302

Replaced about 4 modules over the years

Get yourself a Rotunda breakerless ignition tester to make diagnosis of the system easier

General karthief said: Well..... they do get 'warm' but not 'hot' like you can't touch 'em.

Never heard of anyone fixing them. Our rule was 'if you see goop running down the fender, replace it.'

I thought they were very dependable, just not fixable. The 'goop' seal on the back would get soft and drip onto the fender.

Other than that, I know nothing about 'em.

GM had the right idea with the HEI unit but it's big, ugly and in the way, like in limp's case, that's why GM hid (or tried to) them in the back.

So just because its very hot does not mean its bad?I would of gone to HEI, but I understand you cannot use the stock air cleaner that is on my 83 if you do... Had many chevys with the HEI distributor and I think its the slickest thing ever...... Have to admit I kinda like this " distributor in the front" set up on this 302.......Got a new duraspark box coming and I did buy one of the testers ( ebay) manic suggested.... $39...... I plan on keeping this car as my driver... Can't sell it anyways, my sister is half owner in it... One of the deals when she gave it to me...... She bought it when it was a year old.....