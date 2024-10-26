Should the duraspark ignition box be getting very hot temperature wise....
Had to modify my wiring some in my 83 and the " what could be the original" box started the car up fine the few times I have started it...
Today I had a crank no start situation... Getting gas ( its carbureted) and getting 12 volts to the coil... Going to buy a spark plug checker and test spark at the plug.... While diagnosing this ( with the key in the run position ) I put my hand on the " spark box" its really hot, too hot to leave my hand on it... No heat in the engine compartment so it is all internal...
Is this normal??
