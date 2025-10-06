ECT sensor wires gone?? HELP

I recently purchased a 1998 4.6 5 speed mustang. The temperature gauge does not work. And there was nothing plugged into my engine coolant temperature sensor. I looked for the plug and it was nowhere to be found on the harness. I cut into the harness slightly and found two wires that had been cut and not connected to anything. I bought a new plug and new sensor. And connected the wires, but still nothing. My temperature sensor still doesn’t work and I have an engine coolant temperature sensor code still. I’ve searched forms, but I think this is somewhat of a unique problem. Any help or suggestions would be greatly appreciated.
Thanks, Austin
Thanks, Austin