Electric fuel pump in-tank-conversion for carburator

extra_stout
Mustang Master
- Aug 27, 2018
-
-
-
The electric fuel pump I installed is noisy. It run at some point try and it took a while till I realizied that it is the empty fuel tank because the old gauge was stuck at 1/3 full. Old gauge is removed and a new old working gauge is installed. But the noise is annoying. I have a spare pump here, which could produce less noise, but I'm thinking of putting the fuel pump into the tank to make it even better.
My inspiration comes from this setup:
https://www.holley.com/products/fue...uel_pumps/muscle_car_efi_modules/parts/12-305
This unit will not work, because I still use carburetor and it is high pressure EFI application and for 1gen Mustang tanks.
The fuel pump looks very similar to what I'm using: no-name version of Pierburg 7.21440.51.0
I also saw that in the VW Golf 1 there was a in-tank pump that was used for carburator: 001.470.31.94 (it comes with a pick up screen)
So I have some open points, where you could help me with, if you have ideas:
- wiring(isolation) needs to be special for fuel/ethanol, but how to I get it outside of the tank? I have a fuel return, which I do not use, can I feed the wire trough and fill it up with RTV silicone? Better solutions available?
- is there anything to consider regarding wiring? ground and positive wire have contact to the fuel, is there anything special to consider?
