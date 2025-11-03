New fuel pump relay

Scrapla347

Scrapla347

Apr 23, 2020
Florida
I have a 1990 GT and installed a Holley Terminator X. I'm running a new fuel pump relay to the rear hatch area. I've watched videos and a lot of people mount their relay outside the car underneath where the fuel pump harness is. I want to mount the relay inside my hatch where the spare tire is. My question is can I just ground that relay to the body inside my hatch and leave the factory fuel pump ground alone? I have a 255 in tank pump with factory wiring. On the videos I watched they removed the fuel pump ground from the pig tail and grounded it to the tank strap mount with a ring terminal and self tapper. I don't want to touch my factory fuel pump ground and just ground my relay inside the car next to the relay. Also any suggestions on where to ground inside the hatch? I see some people use a bolt and nut to make a ground post.
 

