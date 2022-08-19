For Sale F/S GeForce T5 26 Spline Input 2.95 1st & .59OD

$800 obo

SN95 T5 (94-95 5.0) with a Geforce Gearset. It needs to be refreshed. 5th gear Syncro is going out, so you need to double clutch it to get to 5th, and 3rd gear is making a ticking noise.

Includes:
Bellhousing
Clutch Fork
Ford Flywheel
26t Clutch Friction Plate and Spring
Polyurethane Transmission Mount

26 Spline Input Shaft
2.95 1st Gear
.59 5th Gear

Would prefer a local pick-up; I'm willing to deliver within 100 miles or so. Located in the Lake Tahoe, Nevada area.
 

