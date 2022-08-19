95GTvert[bv12]
$800 obo
SN95 T5 (94-95 5.0) with a Geforce Gearset. It needs to be refreshed. 5th gear Syncro is going out, so you need to double clutch it to get to 5th, and 3rd gear is making a ticking noise.
Includes:
Bellhousing
Clutch Fork
Ford Flywheel
26t Clutch Friction Plate and Spring
Polyurethane Transmission Mount
26 Spline Input Shaft
2.95 1st Gear
.59 5th Gear
Would prefer a local pick-up; I'm willing to deliver within 100 miles or so. Located in the Lake Tahoe, Nevada area.
