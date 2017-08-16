I bought a set of these from this exact seller back in 2019 they arrived fast I got a great deal on them and I was absolutely blown away by the casting there was a zero core shift the valves the springs the keepers everything was perfect very very little casting flash in the runners, completely flat machining! maybe they are hit or miss idk but I'm extremely happy with mine, anyways here's my setup. I installed them on a stock 302 block from a 87 gt it has a TFS 1 cam, rpm air gap intake, comp 1.6 roller rockers, Edelbrock 1406 600 CFM carb, msd digital 6al box, pro comps version of an msd pro billet dizzy and hooker long tubes with 1.5" primarys because that's all that they make for my chassis (76 mustang Cobra ii) the car has a t5 that I pulled out of a V6 sn95 converted it to work with a V8, 3.80:1 gears, posse....it screams! No valve float at 6k pulls extremely hard I can light up 1st second and third for a little bit, more than a chirp! 245 65 15 coopers! absolutely blown away by these heads. I won the auction and I think I paid $420 shipped back then. Again, maybe they are Hit or Miss but I'm happy with mine, when they come back off I'll do a little porting and gasket matching. I also cc'd them they were advertised as 190/64 they were actually 195/64. I've been in a lot of cars that make all sorts of different power numbers I'd say this setup makes 300 HP at the rear wheels. I had ported iron gt40p's before these heads and I would say they made more power down low and there wasn't a big transition but this combo and these heads there's still a lot of good low-end torque but they don't start coming alive until slightly higher RPM I've tried them with a stock 440 cam as well and it does the same thing they really come alive above 3,200 rpm. Hope this helps anyone thinking about buying these hopefully they're still the same and they haven't changed I know the price has though I'd buy another set if I could get them for 4 or 500 bucks again maybe not what looks like almost $1,000 now though at that price I'd probably just saving by you set of some trick flows or blueprints.