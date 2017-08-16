Fox Feedback Please, Aluminum Heads Gt40 From Ebay?

gruvee87vertgt said:
Hi Yall, thanks for looking.

Im thinking about pulling the trigger on these as they appear to be the best bang per buck....

Assembled Aluminum Heads GT40 for $650.00 for both sides...

http://www.ebay.com/itm/Ford-289-30...hash=item569f32f41d:m:mzjts02RmnEhvsoVU5JIiJw


Thanks in advance for your input
I would say you get what you pay for. There is a current build on here that is using a simlar set.

IMO for close to that money you can buy a good used set of 170 TFS, Eddies, and maybe even a set of 165/185s AFRs.

Depending on your goals for the car, i would say save for a better head. Given the seller has a decent reputation. Any of the heads mentioned above will typically outperformed and probably outlast those.

Your money though, slap them on and see how they do.
 
gruvee87vertgt said:
ya know...I tired of buying used parts and them not being as nice as I was hoping. I'd rather feel confident in my purchase and know what Im in for.

IDK, im on fence......I appreciate your insight
I mean i get buying used you are worried about getting burnt, but thats partly on the buyer too. Its a two way street. No one says you have to buy a used part if you dont feel its up to par and for heads you should let a machine shop give them a once over for you anyways ( if you are not familiar with it).

You can cheap out on something that says new and think its good or you can spend a lil more and know they are good. Quality and price go hand and hand.

I would stop by a machine shop/or local speed shop and see if they have any heads for sale personally.

The shop that handles all my side work, has sets of heads guys defaulted on the bill or just never came back ( talking years) that are just sitting on a shelf that they are looking to get rid of.
 
Saw this ad myself but idk I passed on these. I'm still looking myself, would love some TF twisted's but dang they aren't cheap. I'm currently awaiting to see about some alum. GT40 y heads. I've read they flow a little better than CI GT40s and are way lighter. Waiting for pics and the guys friend rebuilds heads so he is going to look them over. At 4-500 I may get them especially if I can get them at 400 then I'll put 200 for better seals etc. or maybe I won't and just get some TFs.
 
I know they aren't gt40x heads, but wanted to weigh in with this. I have 3 foxbody mustang. 2 have gt40x306 heads, and one has afr 165s. I like both. My cars are all totally street cars. I found one of my gt40x sets used from a guy I know for $400 for the set. If you look around, hit craigslist often and the classified ads here and corral.net you should find something. As an example here in Hawaii on Craigslist right now there is a set of new tfs heads with new tfs roller rockers for 1400. I bet $1000 would buy it...
 
I bought a set of these from this exact seller back in 2019 they arrived fast I got a great deal on them and I was absolutely blown away by the casting there was a zero core shift the valves the springs the keepers everything was perfect very very little casting flash in the runners, completely flat machining! maybe they are hit or miss idk but I'm extremely happy with mine, anyways here's my setup. I installed them on a stock 302 block from a 87 gt it has a TFS 1 cam, rpm air gap intake, comp 1.6 roller rockers, Edelbrock 1406 600 CFM carb, msd digital 6al box, pro comps version of an msd pro billet dizzy and hooker long tubes with 1.5" primarys because that's all that they make for my chassis (76 mustang Cobra ii) the car has a t5 that I pulled out of a V6 sn95 converted it to work with a V8, 3.80:1 gears, posse....it screams! No valve float at 6k pulls extremely hard I can light up 1st second and third for a little bit, more than a chirp! 245 65 15 coopers! absolutely blown away by these heads. I won the auction and I think I paid $420 shipped back then. Again, maybe they are Hit or Miss but I'm happy with mine, when they come back off I'll do a little porting and gasket matching. I also cc'd them they were advertised as 190/64 they were actually 195/64. I've been in a lot of cars that make all sorts of different power numbers I'd say this setup makes 300 HP at the rear wheels. I had ported iron gt40p's before these heads and I would say they made more power down low and there wasn't a big transition but this combo and these heads there's still a lot of good low-end torque but they don't start coming alive until slightly higher RPM I've tried them with a stock 440 cam as well and it does the same thing they really come alive above 3,200 rpm. Hope this helps anyone thinking about buying these hopefully they're still the same and they haven't changed I know the price has though I'd buy another set if I could get them for 4 or 500 bucks again maybe not what looks like almost $1,000 now though at that price I'd probably just saving by you set of some trick flows or blueprints.
 
