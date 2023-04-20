For Sale Fidanza 96-04 Mustang GT 6 Bolt Iron Flywheel New - [ BIN $100 Free Shipping ]

S

Shuttleman83

Active Member
Jun 30, 2019
192
11
28
USA
Fidanza 96-04 2v 4.6 Mustang GT 6 Bolt Iron Flywheel - perfect shape, never used, just opened to see if it lined up. There is just a bit of dust on the flywheel from shipping.

Item weight is roughly 23.5 lbs

Location - Williamsport PA

Payment - PayPal, local payment via cash

BIN price - $100 includes FREE USPS shipping

PM me directly for fast sale or post BIN SOLD
 

Attachments

  • 20230322_150955.jpg
    20230322_150955.jpg
    296.9 KB · Views: 20
  • Inked20230322_150945.jpg
    Inked20230322_150945.jpg
    415.7 KB · Views: 16
Last edited:
  • Like
Reactions: 1 user

