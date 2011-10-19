Finally! A valid TFS-R and TFS Box R intake dyno comparison on a street stroker.

Before getting to this test, I have to admit not being a big fan of these so-called box upper intakes. Testing in the past, both for my previous 5.0L book and a great many magazine articles, has revealed the lack of runner length to be terribly ineffective for the vast majority of street applications, including supercharged and turbocharged engines. This test demonstrated the importance of keeping an open mind and continuing to test. The 331 test engine consisted of a Coast High performance stroker assembly with a 4.030-inch bore, a 3.25-inch stroke, and a set of forged connecting rods. The 331 was further equipped with an XE274HR cam, providing a .555/.565 lift split, a 224/232 duration split at .050”, and a 112-degree lobe separation. This cam has proven effective for a great many street-oriented 5.0L-based buildups. Both TFS upper intakes were fed by a 75 mm Holley throttlebody and matching EGR spacer, while the fuel was supplied by a set of 36lb injectors. The engine was also equipped with an MSD distributor, a set of Hooker headers, and the FAST management system. The heads were CNC ported 185cc TFS Twisted Wedge Heads.



While I was hard pressed to recommend a box upper intake for anything but a high-rpm or possibly a large-displacement stroker combination, the new TFS Box R upper had something going for it that the other designs did not, namely increased runner length. Unlike early attempts, the TFS Box R upper intake featured extended runners into the common plenum. It is this extra runner length, combined with a straight shot from the upper through the effective lower and into the head port, that helps produce an effective power curve. Swapping in the new Box R upper intake in place of the TFS R upper intake resulted in a significant jump in power, from 415hp to 441 hp. Even more impressive, given the box design, was the fact that the increase in power from 4800 rpm to 6,000 rpm cost little to no power elsewhere in the rev range. There was a slight drop in power, roughly 4 ft-lbs, at 3700 rpm, but this was offset by a gain of the same amount at 3200rpm. Unlike the previous testing on these box-style upper intakes, the TFS version offered impressive power gains from below 4000 rpm without any low-speed penalty. That it looks cool and fits over raised valvecovers is just icing on the cake.