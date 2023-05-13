finding fusible link on '98 GT

D

dochawk

New Member
Apr 12, 2023
8
0
1
I'm trying to find the fusible link between the alternator and battery on my '98 GT.

My searching seems to suggest that it should be either far up front or near the firewall by the fender on the driver's side.

I've already replaced the 50A MIDI fuse near the fusebox.

It seems like the '98 is the red headed stepchild in *so* many ways, with constant one-year differences shared with neither -97 and 9+ . . .

I have over 15v at the alternator, but the system continues running off the battery.

And my battery indicator is on on the dash, even with a fully charged battery.

thanks

hawk
 

  • Sponsors (?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

D
what is this red, two screw electrical part?
Replies
1
Views
65
SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech
dochawk
D
mikeah
Electrical Electrical woes have me confused
Replies
9
Views
829
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
General karthief
General karthief
gavinmgrant
2004 Mach 1 crank but no start. dying inside
Replies
50
Views
4K
SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech
Mach1.0
M
v8stang289
98 GT - Budget build of sorts
Replies
8
Views
781
1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
v8stang289
v8stang289
J
Electrical 2008 GT Automatic to Manual Swap - No Crank
Replies
2
Views
908
2005 - 2009 Specific Tech
Bullitt95
Bullitt95
Top Bottom
New
Hot
Menu