finding fusible link on '98 GT

I'm trying to find the fusible link between the alternator and battery on my '98 GT.



My searching seems to suggest that it should be either far up front or near the firewall by the fender on the driver's side.



I've already replaced the 50A MIDI fuse near the fusebox.



It seems like the '98 is the red headed stepchild in *so* many ways, with constant one-year differences shared with neither -97 and 9+ . . .



I have over 15v at the alternator, but the system continues running off the battery.



And my battery indicator is on on the dash, even with a fully charged battery.



thanks



hawk