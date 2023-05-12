what is this red, two screw electrical part?

D

dochawk

New Member
Apr 12, 2023
5
0
1
Can anyone tell me what this is?
IMG_0718.jpg


It shows +12 on the front (near arrow head), whether key off or on, and 0 on the other side either way. It has no continuity in either direction.

I found it while hunting for fusible links ad such.

I'm on an electrical hunt. Once we got this back on the road, it decided to not charge the battery any more. And now it won't even quite kick over (maybe one cylinder fires after a couple of seconds of cranking).

With a fully charged battery, turning the key to on only brings it to the left hand side of the battery icon, which I take it is all under 12v (even though the battery reads 12.6).

And when it was last running, the single lead on the alternator read 15v, even though the battery was at 12.6.
IMG_0719.jpg
 

