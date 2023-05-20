Seriously...I hate working on anything exhaust related. On our 67 fastback I had less headache removing the transmission than trying to put on a "simple" catback exhaust on our 93 lx hatch.



The car has stock headers and stock h pipe. I managed to get the passenger side done. While sitting on my 4 post lift the exhaust has maybe a 1/2" from rubbing on the tire.



The drivers side was a pain getting the tail pipe into the muffler. I had it barely on and the exhaust tip sat out past the bumper farther than the passenger side.



So I decided to try and get the tail pipe into the muffler a little further. Which I did, then that side exhaust tip sat much lower than the passenger side at it's rubbing on the tire!



My process has been install tail pipes and muffler, then bolt it to the stock h pipe.



Seriously, what am I doing wrong?