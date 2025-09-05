anjteal93
Member
-
- Sep 5, 2025
-
- 1
-
- 2
-
- 13
1993 Ford Mustang Cobra
Located in North Ridgeville, Ohio
Price: $30,000
Teal Clearcoat Metallic
This is Cobra #4479 of a build of 4993. Build date June 14, 1993.
I am the third owner. I bought the car from the second owner in June 2000, when the car had 18,500 miles on it. It now has 69,884 miles.
Runs excellent. The car has been stored every winter. No accidents while I have owned the car. I do not have the original seats. There are a few small oil leaks, from the supercharger return line and the front seal. The following modifications were done mainly during the first 5 or 6 years that I owned the car.
• Vortech S trim supercharger 8-10 psi boost
• Anderson Ford Motorsports power pipe
• Ford Racing 42 lb injectors
• Walbro 255 lph fuel pump
• BBK adjustable fuel pressure regulator
• Lightning 90mm mass air
• Custom air intake tube with 9” conical filter
• Stainless Works 1-3/4” long tube headers
• Dynamax mufflers
• Polyurethane transmission bushings and engine mounts
• Redline Tuning Hood QuickLIFT system
• Custom tuned by CRT Performance in Norwalk, Ohio in June 2004
o Dyno numbers:
o Max power: 414 HP at 5500 RPM
o Max torque: 424 ft-lbs at 4400 RPM
• Pro 5.0 shifter and Hurst arm
• Ford Racing aluminum driveshaft
• 3.73 gears
• Spec Stage 2 clutch and aluminum flywheel
• BBK 1.5” lowering springs
• Kenny Brown subframe connecters, extreme matrix braces, jacking rails
• Maximum Motorsports caster/camber plates
• Koni yellow shocks and adjustable struts
• Tubular lower control arms
• Heavy duty upper control arms
• BF Goodrich G-Force Sport Comp 2 tires installed May 2021, when the car had 66,546 miles.
o Corbeau CR1 seats
o K DeZines Rear Seat Delete Kit
o UPR aluminum pedal covers
Located in North Ridgeville, Ohio
Price: $30,000
Teal Clearcoat Metallic
This is Cobra #4479 of a build of 4993. Build date June 14, 1993.
I am the third owner. I bought the car from the second owner in June 2000, when the car had 18,500 miles on it. It now has 69,884 miles.
Runs excellent. The car has been stored every winter. No accidents while I have owned the car. I do not have the original seats. There are a few small oil leaks, from the supercharger return line and the front seal. The following modifications were done mainly during the first 5 or 6 years that I owned the car.
• Vortech S trim supercharger 8-10 psi boost
• Anderson Ford Motorsports power pipe
• Ford Racing 42 lb injectors
• Walbro 255 lph fuel pump
• BBK adjustable fuel pressure regulator
• Lightning 90mm mass air
• Custom air intake tube with 9” conical filter
• Stainless Works 1-3/4” long tube headers
• Dynamax mufflers
• Polyurethane transmission bushings and engine mounts
• Redline Tuning Hood QuickLIFT system
• Custom tuned by CRT Performance in Norwalk, Ohio in June 2004
o Dyno numbers:
o Max power: 414 HP at 5500 RPM
o Max torque: 424 ft-lbs at 4400 RPM
• Pro 5.0 shifter and Hurst arm
• Ford Racing aluminum driveshaft
• 3.73 gears
• Spec Stage 2 clutch and aluminum flywheel
• BBK 1.5” lowering springs
• Kenny Brown subframe connecters, extreme matrix braces, jacking rails
• Maximum Motorsports caster/camber plates
• Koni yellow shocks and adjustable struts
• Tubular lower control arms
• Heavy duty upper control arms
• BF Goodrich G-Force Sport Comp 2 tires installed May 2021, when the car had 66,546 miles.
o Corbeau CR1 seats
o K DeZines Rear Seat Delete Kit
o UPR aluminum pedal covers