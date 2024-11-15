toasterboy1
Nov 5, 2024
- 6
- 2
- 13
Vehicle: 1979 Ford Mustang Cobra Hatchback
Located: Los Lunas, NM
Asking: $7,000 OBO
Important Info:
Tangerine exterior Chamois interior
1998 Ford Explorer engine with TFS Stage 1 cam Edelbrock RPM Performer intake Holley 770 Street Avenger Carb
Headers Catted x-pipe Contour fans controlled by BMW dual temp sensor 3G alt conversion
Removed AC and Cruise control
AJE K-member and a arms MM Strut tower bar Eibach suspension BBK subframe connectors
C4 transmission with modified valve body allowing for manual shifting while still allowing automatic function
4 lug Pony rims 225/55 R16
Upgraded front brakes to 87+ mustang larger rotor and Lincoln calipers
Converted to hydroboost setup (Not in pictures Just rebuilt)
Stock 7.5 rear end with 3.73 gears with Traclok from Ranger
Intellitronix digital gauge cluster RetroSound radio
Original gauge read 25644 unsure if rolled over prior to replacement Currently 25801 on gauge.
Going to put up a Craigslist ad this weekend as well.
