For Sale 1979 Ford Mustang Cobra Hatchback 302 C4 Modified

T

toasterboy1

Member
Nov 5, 2024
6
2
13
New Mexico
#1
Vehicle: 1979 Ford Mustang Cobra Hatchback
Located: Los Lunas, NM
Asking: $7,000 OBO

Important Info:
Tangerine exterior Chamois interior
1998 Ford Explorer engine with TFS Stage 1 cam Edelbrock RPM Performer intake Holley 770 Street Avenger Carb
Headers Catted x-pipe Contour fans controlled by BMW dual temp sensor 3G alt conversion
Removed AC and Cruise control
AJE K-member and a arms MM Strut tower bar Eibach suspension BBK subframe connectors
C4 transmission with modified valve body allowing for manual shifting while still allowing automatic function
4 lug Pony rims 225/55 R16
Upgraded front brakes to 87+ mustang larger rotor and Lincoln calipers
Converted to hydroboost setup (Not in pictures Just rebuilt)
Stock 7.5 rear end with 3.73 gears with Traclok from Ranger
Intellitronix digital gauge cluster RetroSound radio
Original gauge read 25644 unsure if rolled over prior to replacement Currently 25801 on gauge.

Going to put up a Craigslist ad this weekend as well.

PXL_20241105_221956715.MP.webp
PXL_20241105_221834893.webp
PXL_20241105_221826101.webp
PXL_20241105_221814901.MP.webp
PXL_20241105_221716091.webp
PXL_20241105_221654287.webp
PXL_20241105_221638451.webp
PXL_20241105_221614780.webp
PXL_20241105_221601254.webp
PXL_20241105_221545644.webp

1979 Cobra

  • Album owner toasterboy1
  • Date added
  • Items 10
 

  • Sponsors (?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

T
What's it Worth? 1979 Ford Mustang Cobra
Replies
2
Views
102
What is it Worth?!?!?
toasterboy1
T
Naja
For Sale 1993 Mustang Cobra / 114K miles / Modified / Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
Replies
2
Views
9K
Fox Body Mustangs For Sale (1979-93)
from6to8
from6to8
S
  • Locked
1994 Mustang GT/331 C4/Las Vegas/$10,500
Replies
1
Views
1K
SN95 Mustangs For Sale (1994-04)
semperfi3533
S
M
  • Locked
2001 Ford Mustang SVT Cobra Custom Built, Blue, 98,000 Miles
Replies
0
Views
3K
SN95 Mustangs For Sale (1994-04)
madmanflyboy
M
Top Bottom
Forums
Menu