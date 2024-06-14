For Sale FOR SALE - 2007 Shelby GT - Immaculate Collector Condition

B

BlackCat12

New Member
May 30, 2024
1
0
1
Florida
#1
$19,900
Approx 87,000 miles at time of posting.
Located in Broxton, GA.

Garaged, collector condition 2007 5-Speed Shelby GT with Hurst Shifter. Including extra set of original take-off chrome wheels and tires with the sale (see last photo). Excellent mechanical and cosmetic condition, never raced or abused. Selling due to health issue that prevents me from driving it. All service records are available. The Shelby GT is a unique model that features a 4.6 liter, 281-cubic-inch motor with 319 hp motor. This vehicle was a limited model that includes Shelby hood scoop, cold air intake, Ford Racing suspension and Shelby stripes and badges.

I am the 2nd owner of this immaculate vehicle. Never raced or abused and all service records are available.

Amazing interior condition, looks nearly new inside. Kenwood Audio system. Only minor cosmetic flaw is 1 small piece of edge trim on the driver door panel that has come loose and will need to be re-attached with some trim adhesive. The trunk struts are weak and will need to be replaced. Everything else on this car is tip-top and in great working order.

**Sale includes BOTH the installed 2-tone wheels and the original take-off GT wheels with near-new tires.**
IMG_3391.JPG

IMG_3392.JPG IMG_3393.JPG IMG_3394.JPG IMG_3395.JPG IMG_3396.JPG IMG_3397.JPG IMG_3398.JPG IMG_3400.JPG IMG_3401.JPG IMG_3402.JPG IMG_3403.JPG IMG_3405.JPG IMG_3406.JPG IMG_3378.JPG IMG_3385.JPG IMG_3389.JPG IMG_3390.JPG wheels-17.JPG
 

