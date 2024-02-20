Ford Boss 302 Block

Jacobn4056.
New Member
-
- Jan 16, 2024
-
- 18
-
- 1
-
- 3
This is a fast and uneducated question on my part but I’m hoping someone will know this?
I need a little help from you experts online.
Is the boss 302 block the same as the 302ho in my 1995 GT? I’m looking at a little boost after I get engine together. and have considered going with the stronger boss block. I could start from scratch.
What I’m asking is if all my 1995 tech era bolt ons will work here. I’ll upgrade but not gonna change intake style.
