Ford Boss 302 Block

Jacobn4056.

Jacobn4056.

New Member
Jan 16, 2024
18
1
3
Us
#1
This is a fast and uneducated question on my part but I’m hoping someone will know this?
I need a little help from you experts online.

Is the boss 302 block the same as the 302ho in my 1995 GT? I’m looking at a little boost after I get engine together. and have considered going with the stronger boss block. I could start from scratch.
What I’m asking is if all my 1995 tech era bolt ons will work here. I’ll upgrade but not gonna change intake style.
 

Attachments

  • IMG_2401.png
    IMG_2401.png
    568 KB · Views: 5
  • IMG_2397.jpeg
    IMG_2397.jpeg
    660.3 KB · Views: 4
  • IMG_2435.jpeg
    IMG_2435.jpeg
    194 KB · Views: 3
Last edited:

  • Sponsors (?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Jacobn4056.
Black SN95 Convertible 5.0 small boost
Replies
4
Views
197
1994 - 1995 Specific Tech
Jacobn4056.
Jacobn4056.
M
2012 Boss 302 Crankshaft in Teskid block
Replies
2
Views
430
SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech
Medic1236
M
J
Engine 302 Intake Manifold
Replies
7
Views
1K
1974 - 1978 Mustang II Talk & Tech
joekurt
J
E
For Sale 1991 Ford Mustang GT Convertible for sale
Replies
0
Views
1K
Fox Body Mustangs For Sale (1979-93)
ejregenfuss
E
L
For Sale Numbers Matching 1970 Boss 302
Replies
7
Views
3K
Classic Mustangs For Sale
manicmechanic007
manicmechanic007
Top Bottom
Back
New
Hot
Menu