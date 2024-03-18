lenko
• Fits 289 / 302 / 351W. They will not clear most EFI intake manifolds. • Die-cast aluminum with baffle • Chrome finish • "Ford Racing" logo laser etched • Will clear stud girdle and roller rocker arms (3.75" tall) • Includes oil fill cap and grommets • 50-States Street Legal when installed with appropriate closed PCV hardware • Alternate Number: M6582LE302C.
Bought these for Grandson and unfortunately he has a Fuel Injected 5.0 (302) F-150. These fit a variety of Fords with NA (carburetor) engine. One was put on as trial but EFI intake would not allow installation of other. There is a small scratch on that one. These include the matching filler cap (Special bolts (separately purchased) and one gasket (also separately purchased) The other gasket stayed on the vehicle for the original valve cover. Will ship from Lethbridge, Alberta for $ 275.00 USD.
