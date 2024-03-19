Fox Stuff: Have You Seen This?

This thread is going to be like the Tool Time Review thread but for Fox stuff.

They're becoming fewer and farther between so, post what you got!

This is not the thread for posting the obvious things like LMR, Summit, JEGS, (gimme a break). LoL

Instead, this a thread for things that make you think, "That's cool. I wonder how many folks know?" and we give a shout out to the item and small business it comes from.
Don't post your small business here. We already have a place for that and you can Private Message me directly if you're not certain where that is.

I'll kick it off with this:


View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xj7A9aNAwFk
 

