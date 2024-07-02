Hello I have a 91 mustang lx 5.0 auto for about a year now and one time I was headed back home from a meet when stopped to fill with gas, and when I wanted to crank I didn’t hear the fuel pump prime. So I started digging in the engine bay to see if something was wrong went ahead and tried to start it again and cranked just fine. Well a couple days go by and the same thing happens but this time it wouldn’t crank til the day after. I waited til the car would let fuel pump prime and it surged its way til it died I heard the relay click off and no more priming but I Still hear the relay click both the fuel pump and eec relays. I pulled the tank down suspecting it was my pump I tested with a power probe immediately shoots gas, so I put the tank back up and start checking the wires I start to check the fuel pump relay this is what I got



IGN OFF

Fuel pump relay :

Red wire 0v

Green/tan 0v

Blue/orange 0v

Pink/black 12v



IGN ON

Red wire 12v

Green/tan 6.5v

Blue/orange 12v

Pink/black 12 v



I would like for someone to verify the readings are right or is there something I need to double check, also went ahead down to the inertia relay/switch and what I got was 6.5 v on both green/tan wire and black/pink wire with key on . Other things I looked over was inside the computer,the capacitors did have some corrosion on them but I didn’t see any stains or leaks on the board but I went ahead and swapped em out also swapped out the relays with new ones and still nothing. I would love to get this over with and get some feed back , I’ve already followed another helpful forum out there and still nothing ALSO I did the test with the plug in the top right corner of the engine bay for the fuel pump and all I get is the click (I think it’s the diagnostic connector ) I appreciate any feedback please