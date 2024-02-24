Foxbody Blower Motor Plug Location

sublimer6969
- Feb 11, 2024
Bought car and it was ac/heat deleted. Previous owner included heater box in trunk and said it was just removed nothing else. So I tore dash out replaced heater core figured that's why it was deleted. Trying to install heater box I can see white vaccum wire, but for the life of me can't find where the heater box plugs into. Pic below of my mess I have. Car has a megasquirt installed. Please help and appreciate any and all help just want too get this dash back in the car.