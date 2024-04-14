50notch90
Member
-
- Jun 3, 2006
-
- 10
-
- 8
-
- 13
I'm thinking of selling my 90 notchback but really have no idea on what a good starting price would be. I see pristine originals, insane builds or junk but mine is neither. I hope not junk lol.
I think the car is good for someone looking for a cruiser as-is and is not concerned about all original or just wanting a roller. I'm just trying to get a ballpark of a good starting place for negotiating and where a good fair price might be for both parties. I'm in the Louisville KY area
The car has been in a garage or some type of covered environment since early 2000's. Does not get driven in the rain or snow.
There are pics of the exterior below and a link to an album that has detailed close ups of areas people may be interested in. I may have missed some things. The spare tire area has no rust but taking the sub out and everything wasn't gonna happen for this.
Link to album is here (I think it works)
VIN: 1FACP40E6LF197663
Thanks for taking the time to look and comment!
The pros and cons list I'm sure has things I'm forgetting for both. Sorry if TMI, sorry if not.
The Cons:
The "Pros": (parts don't have many miles although some was done a while back)
I think the car is good for someone looking for a cruiser as-is and is not concerned about all original or just wanting a roller. I'm just trying to get a ballpark of a good starting place for negotiating and where a good fair price might be for both parties. I'm in the Louisville KY area
The car has been in a garage or some type of covered environment since early 2000's. Does not get driven in the rain or snow.
There are pics of the exterior below and a link to an album that has detailed close ups of areas people may be interested in. I may have missed some things. The spare tire area has no rust but taking the sub out and everything wasn't gonna happen for this.
Link to album is here (I think it works)
VIN: 1FACP40E6LF197663
Thanks for taking the time to look and comment!
The pros and cons list I'm sure has things I'm forgetting for both. Sorry if TMI, sorry if not.
The Cons:
- Has been wrecked. Slid into a tree with the front left corner many years ago. front nose and left fender are not oem parts.
- The color is a 90's Corvette blue. (not my choice but whatever, I don't hate it)
- The paint is crap
- Interior is a mix of gray and black. The black is SEM painted for the larger pieces.
- Holds up okay but does have bad spots
- Headliner needs replaced. Apparently I suck at headliners.
- No sun visors although I have the OG porno red ones somewhere.
- AC does not work.
- Heat works but only through the floor
- Heater core has been replaced
The "Pros": (parts don't have many miles although some was done a while back)
- Pretty much rust free
- Gas pump, 3 years
- Brakes (everything but lines) - oem replacements, 3 years
- master, booster, calipers, rotors, etc
- rack and pinion steering
- 1.5" - 2" lowering springs
- Koni shocks, struts (6 months)
- Some new interior trim pieces. kickpanels, mirror covers, handles, etc
- Door weather striping (6 months)
- Throttle Body and Cold Air
- BAMA chip although has not been updated.
- I don't think it does much but not worth removing it
- Maximum Motorsports weld on subframe connectors
- Done by reputable local shop
- 3.73 Ford racing gears, royal purple oil (6 months)
- Done by reputable local shop
- Flowmaster Exhaust with BBK cats (6 months)
- BBK ceramic shorty headers (6 months)
- New head gaskets (1 year)
- New oil pan gasket (1 year)
- Clutch, radiator fan, belts (3 years)
- heater core (3 years)
- water pump (3 years)
- my dumbass didnt think to do the timing chain
- OEM style headlights (2 years)
- Rockford Fosgate Speakers in dash & door (1 year)
- Sony Bluetooth cd player (6 months)