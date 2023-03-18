Foxbody Driver's Seat Issues---Need Advice

Ok guys, has anyone had this issue with their drivers seat in their Foxbody? Here’s the problem. The right side of the backrest (closest to the center console) seems to flex (push back) when I lean against it. The left side (closest to the door) doesn’t do this, it stays solid and doesn’t move. As a result, my back is sitting slightly twisted in the seat and is extremely uncomfortable.

When I had the seat reupholstered, I inspected the backrest frame and could not find any cracks or any place where it was broken that would allow this flex. Does anyone know where the problem is? Is this just a matter of the metal becoming fatigued? What did you guys do to resolve the issue? I was considering welding a piece of angle iron or flat steel to the frame somewhere along the backrest to give it some support and keep it from flexing. I’m just brainstorming for a solution, but it would be awesome if you guys could offer advice from experience you’ve had. Any ideas where the problem is and how to fix it? Thanks guys!!!
 

Called the Foxbody seat gangster lean. Three things can cause it which are broken seat back frame or bottom frame, broken floor board, or in my case there was a bolt in the hing area that was sheared. Do a search...

How to Fix a Leaning Seat?

if the floor is cracked a little, weld it up and install subframe connectors w the seat brace. that will stiffen it up alot.
Yup. Something is cracked or the welds in the hinge area are busted. You might have to pull it apart and put weight on the seat back to see what it is that needs repair.

I had one like this and purchased an SN95 seat back off eBay and replaced it completely. Was close enough to be a near direct swap.
 
1992MustangGT said:
Finding the problem is the hard part. Once I find where the problem is, repairing it is simple. So your feedback is extremely valuable. So thank you guys for the help on where to look.
Places to look.

Split Spot Seraration.JPG
 
I welded my old seat up. It was cracked and spot welds had failed. Used a HF welding machine. Worked well and didn't fail again. With the turbo couoe seats I have in my mustang now I try to keep from shifting weight at my left shoulder when banging gears. Years ago ( 90s easy 2000s ) you'd see folks at the track with stuff wedged behind the seat. A couple friends of mine have totalled mustangs because of seat failures. I was there when one of them hooked up and next thing you saw was him air grabbing for the steering wheel. Didn't end up good at all.
 
1992MustangGT said:
Ok guys, has anyone had this issue with their drivers seat in their Foxbody? Here's the problem. The right side of the backrest (closest to the center console) seems to flex (push back) when I lean against it. The left side (closest to the door) doesn't do this, it stays solid and doesn't move. As a result, my back is sitting slightly twisted in the seat and is extremely uncomfortable.

When I had the seat reupholstered, I inspected the backrest frame and could not find any cracks or any place where it was broken that would allow this flex. Does anyone know where the problem is? Is this just a matter of the metal becoming fatigued? What did you guys do to resolve the issue? I was considering welding a piece of angle iron or flat steel to the frame somewhere along the backrest to give it some support and keep it from flexing. I’m just brainstorming for a solution, but it would be awesome if you guys could offer advice from experience you’ve had. Any ideas where the problem is and how to fix it? Thanks guys!!!
You might check here , this was the problem I had.
Crack.jpg
 
When we took a friend’s seats to get reupholstered the driver frame was cracked. The upholstery guy said almost every one he sees ends up being cracked somewhere, especially if a larger dude drives it.
 
90sickfox—Speaking of air grabbing for the steering wheel….that reminds me of something that happened to me. I was driving the Stang one day and all of a sudden the left side of the seat broke and I was sitting on the floor. When I got the seat apart, I saw that a weld broke. So I got out my welder and welded it and it’s been fine ever since. But now I have the gangster lean going on on the right side. The crappy thing is I just had these seats reupholstered so I’m hoping I can get the upholstery off without damaging it. It will be a while before I get to it though. I’ve got too many irons in the fire right now.

Almost Stock—Thanks for that picture and info. I will look to see if there’s any crack in that area.

96Pushrod—I can believe it. I also have two 67 Cougars that I put foxbody seats in and they also have the gangster lean going on. Ironically, all three seats are leaning on the right side for some reason. Coincidence??? So once I get some other projects done and I can work on the seat in my Mustang, I’ll also do the same repair to the seats in my Cougars. On second thought, I might just do one of the seats in one of the Cougars first as a test run just in case I screw up the upholstery. Those seats need reupholstered anyway. Then once I learn the trick to getting the upholstery off and back on and figure out how to repair the seat frame, then I’ll tackle the seat in the Mustang.
 
