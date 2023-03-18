Foxbody Driver's Seat Issues---Need Advice

1992MustangGT
- Sep 6, 2008
- 166
- 14
- 19
Ok guys, has anyone had this issue with their drivers seat in their Foxbody? Here’s the problem. The right side of the backrest (closest to the center console) seems to flex (push back) when I lean against it. The left side (closest to the door) doesn’t do this, it stays solid and doesn’t move. As a result, my back is sitting slightly twisted in the seat and is extremely uncomfortable.
When I had the seat reupholstered, I inspected the backrest frame and could not find any cracks or any place where it was broken that would allow this flex. Does anyone know where the problem is? Is this just a matter of the metal becoming fatigued? What did you guys do to resolve the issue? I was considering welding a piece of angle iron or flat steel to the frame somewhere along the backrest to give it some support and keep it from flexing. I’m just brainstorming for a solution, but it would be awesome if you guys could offer advice from experience you’ve had. Any ideas where the problem is and how to fix it? Thanks guys!!!
