Foxbody Driver's Seat Issues---Need Advice

90sickfox—Speaking of air grabbing for the steering wheel….that reminds me of something that happened to me. I was driving the Stang one day and all of a sudden the left side of the seat broke and I was sitting on the floor. When I got the seat apart, I saw that a weld broke. So I got out my welder and welded it and it’s been fine ever since. But now I have the gangster lean going on on the right side. The crappy thing is I just had these seats reupholstered so I’m hoping I can get the upholstery off without damaging it. It will be a while before I get to it though. I’ve got too many irons in the fire right now.



Almost Stock—Thanks for that picture and info. I will look to see if there’s any crack in that area.



96Pushrod—I can believe it. I also have two 67 Cougars that I put foxbody seats in and they also have the gangster lean going on. Ironically, all three seats are leaning on the right side for some reason. Coincidence??? So once I get some other projects done and I can work on the seat in my Mustang, I’ll also do the same repair to the seats in my Cougars. On second thought, I might just do one of the seats in one of the Cougars first as a test run just in case I screw up the upholstery. Those seats need reupholstered anyway. Then once I learn the trick to getting the upholstery off and back on and figure out how to repair the seat frame, then I’ll tackle the seat in the Mustang.