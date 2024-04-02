Foxbody Keyless Entry Help

sawan

Apr 1, 2024
surrey bc
Hey everyone i’ve hit a road block. I’ve been trying to install a keyless entry system i got off of amazon on my 1990 fox and haven’t had any luck. I have found the lock/unlock wires pink/yellow and pink/green. But when i hook up my unit and click the remote buttons nothing happens. I have tried 2 different units and the built in relays are clicking but nothing else happens. I have attached a picture of the wiring diagrams and honestly i’ve tried all of the diagrams at this point. Any help would be appreciated. Anyone have a step by step on how to install one of these. Thank you
 

