Foxtoberfest 2024

85GTStangGuy

85GTStangGuy

Advanced Member
May 19, 2021
626
391
73
Florida
#1
Foxtoberfest is coming up Tuesday October 22nd through Saturday the 26th, in Charlotte, NC.

Over 700 Foxes should be there... plenty to see.

The car show is Saturday. They also have meet-and-greets, cruise-ins, open houses and drag racing going on earlier in the week.

Embassy Suites is the host hotel again. The hotel booking link under the hotels tab at the link below has special room pricing.

I'll be there. Anybody else heading there?.... bringing a car?

Foxtoberfest 2024 — Foxy Events

foxy.events foxy.events
 

  • Sponsors (?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

85GTStangGuy
Foxtoberfest 2023
Replies
45
Views
6K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
Kabuki_notch
Kabuki_notch
FastDriver
Foxtoberfest 2022
Replies
31
Views
6K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
Ford Moore
F
MRaburn
Get In Line For The Great American Pony Drive 2014
Replies
0
Views
1K
StangNet Site News
MRaburn
MRaburn
sema88
Saleen Club of America NW Regionals - Portland, OR
Replies
1
Views
961
Regional Forums and Event Information
sema88
sema88
sema88
Saleen Saleen Club of America NW Regionals - Portland, OR
Replies
1
Views
2K
Special Production
bill89saleen304
bill89saleen304
Top Bottom
Back
New
Hot
Menu