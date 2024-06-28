Foxtoberfest 2024

85GTStangGuy
Foxtoberfest is coming up Tuesday October 22nd through Saturday the 26th, in Charlotte, NC.
Over 700 Foxes should be there... plenty to see.
The car show is Saturday. They also have meet-and-greets, cruise-ins, open houses and drag racing going on earlier in the week.
Embassy Suites is the host hotel again. The hotel booking link under the hotels tab at the link below has special room pricing.
I'll be there. Anybody else heading there?.... bringing a car?
