dragstart said: There has to be a better drag strip option. That place is a disaster waiting to happen. How much would it be to rent two lanes at CMS? That would be cool having that access in the same venue. You'd get a lot more participation. Click to expand...

What's wrong with Mooresville? In 2023, I must've made 10+ passes between me and my friend's kid in Black Jack. I thought it was safe.The biggest concern is that this type of venue brings cars out that don't normally go out and may not be road/track worthy. Someone leaks coolant out in front of you, and you're gonna be in trouble. Not sure any venue is going to solve that concern, but Mooresville to my eye does a good job shutting lanes down & cleaning up when needed.I had a nice convo with Jenn, the organizer about my own concerns/recommendations after 2024. You guys should know that there's really not a ton of room in the budget. It may *feel* like someone is making tons of profit on this event, but that's not true. In 2023, for example, it rained on show day and she lost a lot of money. It was disastrous for her and almost permanently killed Foxtoberfest. There are no do-overs or refunds from Charlotte after it's rented, and it's a lot of money -- maybe they're the only ones with locked-in profits from the venue rental. She was paying off that debt well into 2024. So, we're lucky she was able to recover and get back out there, last year.Bottom line is that I don't think CMS is in the cards, whereas Mooresville provides the room, activities (burnout comp, dragstrip), and an all day hangout while turning more profit for all parties involved.What's important to me is that Foxtoberfest survives & thrives to bring our community together, every year. I hope it's profitable as I know there are going to be years with setbacks.