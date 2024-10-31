Fox Foxtoberfest 2025: Registration open!

Registration Link: www.foxtoberfestcarshow.com

Foxtoberfest 2025 Updates:
They've announced dates:
Foxtoberfest 2025
Date: October 21-25, 2025
Location: Charlotte/Concord, NC
www.foxtoberfest.com

1736627341936.webp



Original Post:
Let's just get straight to it... Foxtoberfest 2025. @85GTStangGuy and I will keep this thread up-to-date with the information that comes out over the next year about it.

Foxtoberfest 2024 was the biggest show ever. The numbers I heard included 1,070 registrations. On the day, some were saying that there were over 800 in the field. Maybe the number was actually over 1k. Has there ever been a bigger foxbody car show, even in the heyday? If you're not coming, you are definitely missing out!

I'd really like to see more Stangnet people come out. It's just one of those things. You either make it a priority or forever plan to attend "next year." Honestly, the best part of the show was hanging out with Larry & his lovely wife Monica, again. And, the best part of future shows is going to be hanging out with the people who come. He and Monica have been making it a priority and coming, even without a car for the last couple years, and now with more time on his hands, I'm sooo looking forward to what he's gonna do with his project. I'll let him tell everyone that it's still worth coming, with or without a car.

I think people get it built up too much in their minds. If there's some lint on the passenger seat, they'd be embarrassed to bring their car out, ahemMustang5L5ahem... j/k... picking on you because your attention to detail is incredible. I didn't get the clutch swapped on Grover, this year. I didn't have time to reinstall the center console in Black Jack from when I took it apart to rework the nitrous electronics. There were literally foxes in the field with no fenders. I may have even seen one out there without a motor. I'm not kidding. No one gives a damn if it's not completely done or not. We want YOUR company. Of course, there were the most gorgeous Saleens & Cobras you've ever seen, too. Plenty of Coyote & Terminator swaps. Capris, Zephyrs, Fairmonts, etc... The whole week is about the vibe of people who share the love of the platform.

Guys, just a heads up, Foxtoberfest is in October, next year. Mark the calendar, and make it a priority! I'd like to throw out there that I have a 5-bedroom, 2,800 ft^2 house about 2 hours away. I think it would be really cool to have a groups of Stangnetters out a couple/few days early. I'd absolutely love to host a group of regulars & their significant others, especially & an open invitation for @85GTStangGuy, @Mustang5L5, @Rdub6, @NIKwoaC, @General karthief, @89stang1, @RaggedGT, @GroverDill. Sorry if I missed ya. I've known all of you virtually for years, in some cases decades, and even in person in a couple cases. We could put some finishing touches on the cars, I've got a stockpile on my shelves of spare fuel & ignition parts if anything goes wrong with yours on the trip. I have a truck & trailer if anyone needs recovery.

Meanwhile, I have a pool table & plenty of open space at the house to throw our own blowout. I've got access to some sweet gun ranges for pistol/rifle/shotgun marksmanship, kayaks & a Canoe if the weather's nice for a day out on the water. Or, better yet, we'll make our own Mustang drive-in to a local restaurant. Could probably even get other local mustang clubs to attend. But, the point is that we have this awesome community on Stangnet and we've been missing an opportunity to turn it into something more.

I missed what used to be Corral Day when I was in my 20s because of the deployments, schools, and training. Foxtoberfest is helping me make up for that, but bringing together the Stangnet regulars is a dream I really hope we can make materialize.
 
Last edited:
Ha. It's not a matter of not wanting to get the car out. It's logistics really. Getting the car there and getting the time off and such.

I really need to start with just booking a trip down for myself sans car to check it all out. The photos look great!
 
Yea yea.... what that guy said! :p


:SN::tard::cheers:



Oh yea, it's still worth coming, with or without a car. :jester:
 
Mustang5L5 said:
Ha. It's not a matter of not wanting to get the car out. It's logistics really. Getting the car there and getting the time off and such.

https://stangnet.com/mustang-forums/threads/foxtoberfest-2023.926036/post-9387646 :hide:



Mustang5L5 said:
I feel bad for that one guy from MA who had his T-top coupe stolen. :(
Bummer. Hadn't heard about that.

We did see a nice blue foureye smack the wall pretty good at the dragstrip on Friday.... also a big bummer!


View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=C3iUwiABSY8
 
Flatfoot said:
Yeah Ive seen it all over IG. Got stolen from the Hotel I think they said. Here is a pic of the car.
IMG_5789.webp
Does anyone know which hotel? This really sucks. I kept Grover in the trailer at the Embassy until it was time to unload for the show. I suppose that wouldn't have stopped anyone from hot-wiring my truck and taking everything all at once, but then they shouldn't have known what was in the trailer.

Anyways, this has me rethinking where I'd stay. I plan on getting Grundy with agreed upon value, but there'd be a hole in my stomach, even after being reimbursed. So, I really feel this guy's pain.
 
85GTStangGuy said:
https://stangnet.com/mustang-forums/threads/foxtoberfest-2023.926036/post-9387646 :hide:





Bummer. Hadn't heard about that.

We did see a nice blue foureye smack the wall pretty good at the dragstrip on Friday.... also a big bummer!


View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=C3iUwiABSY8
Was that the first time that guy ever raced that car? What a shame.

Seems like a clue when that car dipped sideways during the burnout. I might have light footed and granny shifted after that. [After] seeing that video, I definitely would.
 
dragstart said:
There has to be a better drag strip option. That place is a disaster waiting to happen. How much would it be to rent two lanes at CMS? That would be cool having that access in the same venue. You'd get a lot more participation.
What's wrong with Mooresville? In 2023, I must've made 10+ passes between me and my friend's kid in Black Jack. I thought it was safe.

The biggest concern is that this type of venue brings cars out that don't normally go out and may not be road/track worthy. Someone leaks coolant out in front of you, and you're gonna be in trouble. Not sure any venue is going to solve that concern, but Mooresville to my eye does a good job shutting lanes down & cleaning up when needed.

I had a nice convo with Jenn, the organizer about my own concerns/recommendations after 2024. You guys should know that there's really not a ton of room in the budget. It may *feel* like someone is making tons of profit on this event, but that's not true. In 2023, for example, it rained on show day and she lost a lot of money. It was disastrous for her and almost permanently killed Foxtoberfest. There are no do-overs or refunds from Charlotte after it's rented, and it's a lot of money -- maybe they're the only ones with locked-in profits from the venue rental. She was paying off that debt well into 2024. So, we're lucky she was able to recover and get back out there, last year.

Bottom line is that I don't think CMS is in the cards, whereas Mooresville provides the room, activities (burnout comp, dragstrip), and an all day hangout while turning more profit for all parties involved.

What's important to me is that Foxtoberfest survives & thrives to bring our community together, every year. I hope it's profitable as I know there are going to be years with setbacks.
 
With my car not being anywhere near ready, I'm not going to go halfway across the country for a show. Now that I have my Cobra though I do plan to attend the LMR show here in DFW this fall.
 
