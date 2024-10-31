FastDriver
I was uncomfortably high & wearing a helmet
SN Certified Technician
- Sep 5, 2001
- 5,772
- 2,278
- 224
Registration Link: www.foxtoberfestcarshow.com
Foxtoberfest 2025 Updates:
They've announced dates:
Foxtoberfest 2025
Date: October 21-25, 2025
Location: Charlotte/Concord, NC
www.foxtoberfest.com
Original Post:
Let's just get straight to it... Foxtoberfest 2025. @85GTStangGuy and I will keep this thread up-to-date with the information that comes out over the next year about it.
Foxtoberfest 2024 was the biggest show ever. The numbers I heard included 1,070 registrations. On the day, some were saying that there were over 800 in the field. Maybe the number was actually over 1k. Has there ever been a bigger foxbody car show, even in the heyday? If you're not coming, you are definitely missing out!
I'd really like to see more Stangnet people come out. It's just one of those things. You either make it a priority or forever plan to attend "next year." Honestly, the best part of the show was hanging out with Larry & his lovely wife Monica, again. And, the best part of future shows is going to be hanging out with the people who come. He and Monica have been making it a priority and coming, even without a car for the last couple years, and now with more time on his hands, I'm sooo looking forward to what he's gonna do with his project. I'll let him tell everyone that it's still worth coming, with or without a car.
I think people get it built up too much in their minds. If there's some lint on the passenger seat, they'd be embarrassed to bring their car out, ahemMustang5L5ahem... j/k... picking on you because your attention to detail is incredible. I didn't get the clutch swapped on Grover, this year. I didn't have time to reinstall the center console in Black Jack from when I took it apart to rework the nitrous electronics. There were literally foxes in the field with no fenders. I may have even seen one out there without a motor. I'm not kidding. No one gives a damn if it's not completely done or not. We want YOUR company. Of course, there were the most gorgeous Saleens & Cobras you've ever seen, too. Plenty of Coyote & Terminator swaps. Capris, Zephyrs, Fairmonts, etc... The whole week is about the vibe of people who share the love of the platform.
Guys, just a heads up, Foxtoberfest is in October, next year. Mark the calendar, and make it a priority! I'd like to throw out there that I have a 5-bedroom, 2,800 ft^2 house about 2 hours away. I think it would be really cool to have a groups of Stangnetters out a couple/few days early. I'd absolutely love to host a group of regulars & their significant others, especially & an open invitation for @85GTStangGuy, @Mustang5L5, @Rdub6, @NIKwoaC, @General karthief, @89stang1, @RaggedGT, @GroverDill. Sorry if I missed ya. I've known all of you virtually for years, in some cases decades, and even in person in a couple cases. We could put some finishing touches on the cars, I've got a stockpile on my shelves of spare fuel & ignition parts if anything goes wrong with yours on the trip. I have a truck & trailer if anyone needs recovery.
Meanwhile, I have a pool table & plenty of open space at the house to throw our own blowout. I've got access to some sweet gun ranges for pistol/rifle/shotgun marksmanship, kayaks & a Canoe if the weather's nice for a day out on the water. Or, better yet, we'll make our own Mustang drive-in to a local restaurant. Could probably even get other local mustang clubs to attend. But, the point is that we have this awesome community on Stangnet and we've been missing an opportunity to turn it into something more.
I missed what used to be Corral Day when I was in my 20s because of the deployments, schools, and training. Foxtoberfest is helping me make up for that, but bringing together the Stangnet regulars is a dream I really hope we can make materialize.
