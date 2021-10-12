Last night while I was doing a final check for leaks before the first start on the new engine I notice that cylinder #1 injector is leaking from the fuel rail. I put a new o-ring on it and it’s still leaking. I also noticed that the fuel rail hat sits slightly more tilted on this injector compared to the others. I tried adjusting it but it’s refusing to sit flush with the rail like the other ones. I’m kinda lost on what to do. There wasn’t any leaks when I pulled the engine out a few months ago. Any suggestions would be appreciated