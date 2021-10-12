Fuel Fuel injector leaking from fuel rail

Last night while I was doing a final check for leaks before the first start on the new engine I notice that cylinder #1 injector is leaking from the fuel rail. I put a new o-ring on it and it’s still leaking. I also noticed that the fuel rail hat sits slightly more tilted on this injector compared to the others. I tried adjusting it but it’s refusing to sit flush with the rail like the other ones. I’m kinda lost on what to do. There wasn’t any leaks when I pulled the engine out a few months ago. Any suggestions would be appreciated
 

Do you have the 2 screws that hold the fuel rail in position installed?
Ae there any dents or damage to the fuel injector rail cap for the fuel injector? Any scratches or nicks in the injector cup? Are the pintle cap, O ring that seals the injector, and washer that goes between the injector body and O ring present and in good condition? Some Teflon pipe dope available from Home Depot or Lowes are the best choices to seal the injector to the lower intake manifold.
 
Yea the screws that hold the fuel rail is installed tight. The o rings and pintle cap is in good shape. I oiled it when I put the injector back in. The rail cap didn’t look damage as far as I can tell
 
That orientation doesn’t look correct. It’s not sitting correctly. Is the rail bent?

I do not recommend starting the car until you fix this. The rain needs to sit evenly on the injector. Running it with it cocked could leak to a failure down the road that might cause a fire
 
SmokeyTheFox,
The rail is not all the way down on that injector
I doubt the rail is bent unless a gorilla pulled it off
Use some engine oil on the o rings and try reinstalling the rail again starting with that problem injector first
 
Did you ever fix this?? I have same issue. almost caused a fire. My rail doesn't set down as flush as the driver side does. I replaced intake manifold with a cheaper replacement to fix the thermo housing leak. I notice when I tighten the two screws the rail lifts up and pulls away from injectors slightly. Thinking about bending my tabs on the rail to fix, but I'm apprehensive about that.
 
