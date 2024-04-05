Fuel issue?

Apr 5, 2024
I have a 1995 Mustang GT 5.0. I have a rebuilt motor and new Injectors and all engine sensors are replaced, I have deleted my 02 sensors and EGR and Smog, Brand new injectors as well, brand new Distributor and my timing is right, I’m running a Edelbrock Upper and lower GT40 Intake. I’m Getting fuel to my rail but one side of the rail is getting enough fuel to the injectors. (Driver side) for what ever reason my passenger side is getting fuel to the injectors but not enough. Yes my fuel pump and filter is brand new and replaced.
Would love some advice if anyone has any ideas on how to fix or what may be the issue. I haven’t been able to get this car running for some time and have replaced so much.
 

FORGOT TO MENTION
when test driving feels like transmission won’t shift up. Could this be not enough fuel to shift or vacuum which have been completely replaced?
I have a auto trans AODE, and Did replace my neutral safety switch and was adjusted by a shop
 
