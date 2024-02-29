Low fuel pressure downstream of fuel rail, good pressure upstream

Mcmahst said: What is the vacuum at idle and at 2k? These cars have a notorious issue with running rich due to a vacuum leak. It’s got so many vacuum hoses on it, it’s not surprising that is an issue. Check all that out before you start to replace more parts. Click to expand...

Tons of vacuum lines! While waiting for my regulator to arrive, I took the time to remove my fuel rail and check for any blockage as well as inspect all the vac lines for any damage. All clear. My intake plenum had a good amount of carbon residue, so I got that all cleaned out. Might have to Seafoam this later, or hopefully it'll all just burn out on its own.I installed the new fuel pressure regulator and it has resolved the original issue. After priming the pump a few times, my pressure gauge got up to 33psi. Started up the car and she stayed right around 33 or so. I let it warm up for a bit and then pulled off the vacuum line to the regulator. Pressure rose to 43, and then back to low 30's when replacing it. I did this a few times to check for consistency. Checked all vacuum lines for any signs of leakage and found none.I then slowly opened up the throttle plate with the vacuum line on and the pressure remained steady at about 33 or so. Then I did a few quick revs up to 3k and the needle jumped up and back down. I believe this is expected behavior.NEW issue is that my idle in Park or Neutral is a bit high at right around 1200-1300. I suspect I upset it after removing and cleaning my plenum (also had the battery disconnected most of the morning). When I rev it, it takes its time coming back down. As soon as I throw it into gear, it drops down to around 800-850. I unplugged the IAC connector and the idle dropped to normal range. Plugged it in, and it went back up.I've had this same issue with another vehicle once, so now I just have to dig back into my brain vault and figure it out. Possible that I just need to drive it a bit and let the computer relearn? If anyone has any advice on this for 4.6 specific Mustangs, I'm all ears.