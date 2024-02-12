Fusible links vs In-Line Circuit Breakers

Jack Farrell
New Member
-
- Nov 9, 2021
-
- 1
-
- 0
-
- 1
Project Car: 1989 Fox
Has anyone replaced fusible links that are imbedded in the wire harness connected to the stater solenoid with in-line circuit breakers. My concern is regarding the circuit protection considerations that need to be taken into account, I would build a panel with the appropriate breakers and relocate it under the fender and above the fender splash shield. This vehicle will not be a daily driver. Street summer fun driving only. Thanks. I appreciate the input.
Has anyone replaced fusible links that are imbedded in the wire harness connected to the stater solenoid with in-line circuit breakers. My concern is regarding the circuit protection considerations that need to be taken into account, I would build a panel with the appropriate breakers and relocate it under the fender and above the fender splash shield. This vehicle will not be a daily driver. Street summer fun driving only. Thanks. I appreciate the input.