Fusible links vs In-Line Circuit Breakers

J

Jack Farrell

New Member
Nov 9, 2021
1
0
1
Michigan
#1
Project Car: 1989 Fox
Has anyone replaced fusible links that are imbedded in the wire harness connected to the stater solenoid with in-line circuit breakers. My concern is regarding the circuit protection considerations that need to be taken into account, I would build a panel with the appropriate breakers and relocate it under the fender and above the fender splash shield. This vehicle will not be a daily driver. Street summer fun driving only. Thanks. I appreciate the input.
 

  • Sponsors (?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

9
  • Locked
Expired 94gt Bolt Ons Nj $1000
Replies
0
Views
11K
SN95 Mustangs For Sale (1994-04)
95PGTTech
9
B
  • Locked
SOLD 1992 Lx 5.0 Convertible - 347, 5-speed Tko500 - Jacksonville, Fl
Replies
2
Views
4K
Fox Body Mustangs For Sale (1979-93)
bdg
B
2003snake
  • Locked
03/04 Cobra Part out Black & Torch Red
Replies
196
Views
36K
Interior Exterior Parts
prudy
P
M
2011 V6 stang official release
Replies
48
Views
10K
2010 - 2014 Specific Tech
SS02
S
jrichker
Help me create the "Surging Idle Checklist"
Replies
574
Views
410K
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
wbrockstar
wbrockstar
Top Bottom
Back
New
Hot
Menu