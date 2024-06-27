Gap on convertible top

Does anyone know how to adjust the gap between the convertible top frame and the windshield frame on a 1999 mustang cobra. I recently replaced the whole convertible top frame with the top as a complete unit. Everything went well but I noticed that there is a bit of a gap between the windshield frame and the convertible top frame when it's latched closed. Also whe I latch its a bit tight. I feel that the whole top frame needs to be loosened up or adjusted forward. Is there anyway to do this? Please help. Thanks