Gap on convertible top

M

mmareff

New Member
Jun 26, 2024
1
0
0
Socal
#1
Does anyone know how to adjust the gap between the convertible top frame and the windshield frame on a 1999 mustang cobra. I recently replaced the whole convertible top frame with the top as a complete unit. Everything went well but I noticed that there is a bit of a gap between the windshield frame and the convertible top frame when it's latched closed. Also whe I latch its a bit tight. I feel that the whole top frame needs to be loosened up or adjusted forward. Is there anyway to do this? Please help. Thanks
 

  • Sponsors (?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

M
Interior and Upholstery Convertible Latch J Hook not reaching its spot?
Replies
4
Views
542
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
Mustang5L5
Mustang5L5
L
98GT Convertible, top closes ~90% and stops moving
Replies
2
Views
589
SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech
Mustang5L5
Mustang5L5
P
Convertible Top Not Reaching
Replies
1
Views
142
2005 - 2009 Specific Tech
Noobz347
Noobz347
7
For Sale Cobra II part out
Replies
6
Views
2K
Mustang II Parts
moodster
M
Mustang5L5
Convertible top boot
Replies
1
Views
1K
1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
dwcars0
D
Top Bottom
Back
New
Hot
Menu