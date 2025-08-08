89 Convertible help

obeone66

New Member
Aug 8, 2025
Indianapolis
Hey everyone, I just recently purchased a 1989 Convertible GT. The frame assembly on the convertible top has broken on the final arm, and the top itself has seen better days. I found a donor car (1990) convertible with a solid frame assembly and top, but I can't find anywhere that says you can remove the whole top, frame and top, together. Is this possible, or would I be wasting my time trying to do it and have to just bite the bullet and buy them separately? Hope yall can help cause I am clueless here
 

